DoorDash reaches $1.6M settlement with Seattle over alleged labor violations

Delivery giant DoorDash reached a $1.6 million settlement with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS), over allegations the company violated protections for 26,502 gig workers.

DoorDash agreed to pay $1.64 million—which includes $500,064 to 648 workers, $8,630 in fines to the city and $1.1 million in "Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time" (PSST) credits for more than 26,000 workers.

Following worker complaints in 2022, DoorDash was investigated for issues with PSST access, delayed compensation, and balance information. This is the OLS's second probe into DoorDash's compliance with the ordinance, the previous one in 2021.

"Us gig workers have been met with conditions during the pandemic that were often risky. Having someone to advocate for gig workers lets us know that we have support and a way to have a voice," said DoorDash gig worker Tessa C. "I am very grateful for this timely and judicious settlement. Thank you, Seattle City Council, for legislating PSST—for when we need a sick day."

PSST took effect in July 2020, protecting gig workers during COVID-19. In 2023, coverage for food delivery drivers shifted to a new state-paid sick leave law, while app-based transportation workers are now covered by the App-Based Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time Ordinance.

"Seattle has led the way in providing gig worker protections during the most crucial times of the pandemic when workers put their health and the health of their loved ones at possible risk," said OLS Director Steven Marchese. "OLS will continue to enforce gig worker protections and all Seattle labor standards while providing support to businesses to ensure compliance."

For more information on Seattle Labor Standards, visit the OLS website here or call 206-256-5297.