Graham-Kapowsin freshman AJ Tuivaiave turns heads as new QB

Graham-Kapowsin High School football is synonymous with success. The Eagles have reached at least the state quarterfinals in each of the last eight seasons, played in two of the last three state title games, and won it all in 2021.

Then, last year’s blowout loss in the championship game and star quarterback Daveon Superales’ graduation left questions. And now, a 14-year-old freshman is providing answers and could lead this team back to the promised land — meet AJ Tuivaiave.

"If you didn't see him, if you didn't know he was a freshman, you might think he's a senior," said teammate Kase Betz.

"I think we've got a really special kid to kind of rally around, and kind of keep us level-headed for good and bad times for the foreseeable future," said head coach Jeff Logan.

It's hard to miss Graham-Kapowsin’s first year starting quarterback and his 6'3", 200-pound frame. He's not a transfer upperclassman from out of state, he's a 14-year-old freshman looking to lead the Eagles back to the state championship.

AAJ Tuivaiave started playing football from an early age, eventually making the switch from left tackle to quarterback.

It's a decision that led him to his high school debut under the lights, on the road, facing perennial powerhouse O'Dea High School and its defensive line featuring two four-star recruits.

The freshman’s elite arm talent was on full display — he totaled more than 370 passing yards and four touchdowns in a narrow loss at Memorial Stadium, impressing many, including his head coach.

"He possesses so many other things than just athletic ability," said Logan. "He's so smart, he wants to come in and learn. He's asking questions about film and different defenses. I've told a couple of people, he's cerebrally and football IQ-wise light years ahead of many 14-year-olds."

Before Tuivaiave played a snap of high school ball, he said he already had Division 1 offers from Arizona State and Miami, and he’s not stopping there.

"So you know, I be really happy, excited, but then you know, I got to still work because I want more," said AJ.

"Ultimately, I think he's a college football quarterback. So, I can't wait to see him grow and see what he's going to become," said Betz.

Graham-Kapowsin lost another close game this past weekend to Skyview. AJ threw for two touchdowns and accounted for over 150 yards as the Eagles focused on establishing the run.

They have their final non-division game this week against Emerald Ridge. Before heading into their South Puget Sound-South Division schedule.

