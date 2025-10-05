WA among 28 states with Kroger recalls over listeria in pasta

Kroger has announced a voluntary recall of some of their products sold in more than two dozen states. Washington is one of those impacted states. The items have since been removed from stores, according to the FDA.

What food is recalled at Kroger-owned grocery chains?

This recall was enacted over concerns of listeria monocytogenes potential in their deli's basil pesto bowtie salad and smoked mozzarella penne salad.

The food was sold in stores between Sept. 6 – Oct. 2 in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV.

Which stores are owned by Kroger?

Kroger has a slew of grocery chains under their ownership including: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s, according to an announcement Saturday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Scan Electron Micrography. Listeria Monocytogene. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Why you should care:

The grocery giant reports that some suppliers told them there may be listeria bacteria contamination in two of the company's deli pasta salads sold to customers.

The pasta salads were sold at both the deli service counter and in "grab-n-go" packages at 1,860 stores in 28 states, including California, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Washington, and more.

What you can do:

"Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement," the announcement said.

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported with the recalled items, according to the FDA.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

'South Hill Rapist' released to halfway house in Federal Way

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.