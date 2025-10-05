Live Updates: Detroit Tigers-Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 2

article

Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

2nd inning: Luis Castillo issued a lead-off walk to Colt Keith as the Tigers continued to tax his pitch count. After a quick pop-up to second base by Dillon Dingler, Castillo doesn't get a call from home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak on a 2-2 fastball on the inside edge of the plate. Castillo walked Zach McKinstry on the next pitch and both runners advanced into scoring position on a swinging bunt from Javier Báez.

Another call goes against Castillo as third base umpire Alan Porter said Parker Meadows checked his swing on a 1-2 fastball that would have been strike three. It takes a few more pitches but Meadows goes down swinging for the third out, leaving Keith and McKinstry stranded. However, Castillo is at 51 pitches through two.

1st inning: A lengthy but clean first inning for Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Castillo needed 25 pitches to get out of the first as all four batters Detroit sent to the plate saw at least five pitches. A walk to Kerry Carpenter with one out was the only hiccup with a strikeout of Gleyber Torres and two fly-outs to left field by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.

Randy Arozarena led off with a four-hop single through the infield to open the game for Seattle against Tarik Skubal. Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez both struck out, with Arozarena swiping second base to put a runner in scoring position. However, Skubal gets Jorge Polanco to pop out to third base to end the inning.

Pregame: Mariners Hall of Famer Jay Buhner throws out the first pitch to Dominic Canzone.

Injured Mariners reliever Trent Thornton takes the microphone to get the crowd going before first pitch.

Game 2 Lineups:

Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners 2B Gleyber Torres LF Randy Arozarena RF Kerry Carpenter (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Riley Greene (L) CF Julio Rodríguez 1B Spencer Torkelson 2B Jorge Polanco (S) DH Colt Keith (L) 3B Eugenio Suárez (S) C Dillon Dingler 1B Josh Naylor (L) 3B Zach McKinstry (L) DH Mitch Garver SS Javier Báez RF Victor Robles CF Parker Meadows (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) LHP Tarik Skubal RHP Luis Castillo

