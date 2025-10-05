ALDS game 2: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners will again face off against the Detroit Lions after slipping into a loss on Game 1 of the ALDS playoff on Saturday. There were 47,290 fans in attendance for yesterday's game.
The Mariners will head back to T-Mobile Park just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
How to watch ALDS Game 2 between Mariners and Lions
- When: October 5, 2025 at 5:03 p.m. PT
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Watch on Fox Sports 1
Luis Castillo is expected to start for the Mariners, while the Tigers will send out Tarik Skubal.
The Mariners shuttered their ROOT Sports streaming platform at the end of the regular season. They have now moved to the MLB umbrella at MLB.TV.
Local perspective:
Residents and visitors alike are still making the most the weekend with tailgates and celebrations around town, some even lucky enough to see the city light up blue for the Mariners heading into the playoffs.
