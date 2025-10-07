Bryce Miller announced as Game 4 starter for Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief Manager Dan Wilson announced that Bryce Miller will start Game 4 against the Detroit Tigers. Josh Naylor told reporters after the game that his wife delivered their baby during his day away from the team. Game 4 is scheduled to start at 12:08 p.m. PT after the Yankees beat the Blue Jays on Tuesday night to extend that series to a fourth game, which will remain in the 4:08 p.m. PT window.



Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson announced after Tuesday night's Game 3 victory that Bryce Miller will start Game 4 against the Detroit Tigers.

"Tomorrow, Bryce Miller will be out there for us," Wilson said.

Miller hasn't pitched for Seattle since starting the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 28.

"I'm excited, ready to go," Miller said.

Miller said it had been the plan for him to pitch Game 4 since the outset of the series. However, the 11-inning Game 1 led to him heading to the bullpen to be an available arm, if needed. Similarly, if Game 2 had gone long, he again would have headed to the bullpen.

"I stayed on schedule, threw a couple bullpens this week, and it was the plan once we knew (Bryan) Woo was out that that would probably be the way we'd go," Miller said.

"Most of the week I'm been planning to throw Game 4."

Miller will square off against Casey Mize for Detroit. Mize went 14-6 for the Tigers this season, earning an All-Star appearance with a 3.87 ERA. But the Mariners tagged Mize for six runs in his worst start of the season in a 15-7 Seattle win on July 12.

Mize had allowed two runs or fewer in 12 of his first 15 starts before the Mariners tagged him. He's been far more hittable since, with a 5.54 ERA in 13 starts, including the Seattle game.

Miller can help send the Mariners to the ALCS for the first time in 24 years with a win over Detroit on Wednesday.

"We expected to be here and it's been a lot of fun, but we've got a lot of fun ahead," Miller said.

