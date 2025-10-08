How to watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers in ALDS game 4

The Brief The Mariners defeated the Tigers 8–4 on Tuesday in Detroit to take a 2–1 lead in the ALDS. Game 4 is scheduled for 12:08 p.m. PT (3:08 p.m. ET) Wednesday at Comerica Park. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE app; a potential Game 5 would be Friday in Seattle.



The Seattle Mariners are one win away from returning to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Detroit Tigers 8–4 on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

With the win, Seattle takes a 2–1 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. Pacific Time (3:08 p.m. Eastern) in Detroit.

What channel is the Mariners vs. Tigers game on?

Game 4 will air on FS1 and stream nationally on the FOX ONE app and on the FOX Sports app with participating TV provider credentials.

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detr (Duane Burleson/Getty Images) Expand

How to watch Mariners vs. Tigers in ALDS Game 4

TV: FS1 (national)

Streaming: FOX ONE app and FOX Sports app with participating TV provider credentials

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM and Mariners Radio Network affiliates

Game 4 remains in Detroit before the series shifts back to Seattle if a decisive Game 5 is needed.

What time is the Mariners vs. Tigers game today?

The Mariners play the Tigers at 12:08 p.m. Pacific Time (3:08 p.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Oct. 8 in Detroit.

ALDS game 3 recap

Seattle’s offense broke out early, building a lead the Tigers could not overcome. The Mariners capitalized on timely hitting and a pair of multi-run innings to secure the road win.

The Tigers rallied late but were unable to close the gap as the Mariners’ bullpen held firm. With Tuesday’s victory, Seattle moves within one win of advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2022.

What’s next?

If the Mariners win Game 4, they will clinch the series and advance to face the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays–New York Yankees ALDS. Toronto currently leads that series 2–1.

If Detroit wins, the series will return to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Friday for a decisive Game 5.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup

Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula

'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.