Weekend I-405 lane restrictions in effect in Bellevue, WA

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and plan ahead this weekend as I-405 in Bellevue remains restricted for various repairs.

Where are I-405 closures this weekend?

The southbound lanes between NE 70th Pl (Exit 17) and I-90 (Exit 11) will be reduced, along with ramp closures at NE 70th Pl and SE 8th St in the Bellevue area.

Timeline:

The closures will remain in effect from 11 p.m. on Friday until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22.

Crews are working on sewer repairs as of Saturday morning, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SB 1-405 in Bellevue

The transportation officials tell motorists to expect backups and plan to make extra time to get where you're going.

