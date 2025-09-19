Expect eastbound I-90 delays in WA as bridge work begins

Drivers should prepare for traffic on eastbound I-90 through the rest of September into early October as crews work to restore the East Channel Bridge.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews are replacing aging modular expansion joints on the eastbound span of the bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue. The $4.6 million project aims to preserve the bridge's structural integrity and extend its service life.

Timeline:

The project, which began on Sept. 18, will reduce eastbound I-90 to three lanes between Island Crest Way and Bellevue Way. The lane reduction and closures are expected to remain in place through Sunday, Oct. 5.

Here's how drivers will be impacted:

The eastbound on-ramp from East Mercer Way will close during the initial phase of construction. WSDOT expects to reopen the ramp 6 to 8 days after Sept. 18.

The eastbound HOV on-ramp from 80th Street will remain closed for the duration of the project.

There will be intermittent short-term closures of lanes on eastbound I-90. Specific times and dates for the closures will be announced closer to the start of work.

WSDOT says there will be a speed reduction to 45 mph and a temporary lane shift will be in place to move traffic away from the failing expansion joints.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, expect delays and consider alternate routes where possible.

The Source: Information in this story comes from WSDOT.

