Weekend road closures, lane reductions in Seattle to create traffic jams

A slew of construction projects on several Seattle-area freeways will create some traffic headaches for drivers this weekend.

Multiple road closures and lane reductions are planned for Aug. 22-25, happening on I-5, I-405, and SR 99.

Here's what to expect on the roads this weekend:

Interstate 5

Tukwila to Seattle : Up to four northbound I-5 lanes closed, Exit 162 off-ramp closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

Fife : Four lanes of northbound I-5 closed from 54th Avenue East to Porter Way from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday

Seattle : Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street (Sound Transit) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Kent: Northbound off-ramp to South 272nd Street (Sound Transit) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Interstate 405

Renton : Southbound I-405 closed from SR 900 to SR 169 from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

Kirkland: Southbound I-405 on-ramp to Northeast 85th Street closed 8:30 p.m. Friday to 4:30 a.m. Monday

State Route 99

Southbound SR 99 Aurora Bridge: Two lanes closed daily from 5 to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Southbound SR 99 Tunnel: Closed from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday

Drivers can check the latest conditions on FOX 13's Live Seattle Traffic Map or WSDOT's real-time travel map.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

