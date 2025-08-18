Seattle's Leary Way Bridge shutting down for repaving, repairs

A Leary Way bridge project, years in the making, is about to finally wrap up. But first, a pair of full overnight closures is needed this week.

What time are the Leary Bridge closures?

Timeline:

The bridge will shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two days: Monday, Aug. 18 into Tuesday, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Leary Way Bridge (Photo: SDOT)

During the closures, traffic officials say the Ballard Bridge will remain open.

Why is the Leary Way Bridge being temporarily closed?

The Seattle Department of Transportation says the closure will allow crews to conduct important maintenance and expansion joint work.

Additionally, the work helps move along the city's larger goal of repaving 180 miles of arterial streets, improving earthquake retrofitting, and improving bus line reliability, such as the RapidRide D bus line in this project.

What they're saying:

"It will extend the useful life of one of Seattle's busiest streets and bridges and contribute to a safer and more comfortable travel experience for all road users. As part of Seattle’s freight route, this will also be a major investment in the freight network and serve large trucks, the maritime industrial business, port facilities, and key business needs on this side of town," read a statement on SDOT's project webpage.

Planning phases began in the summer of 2021 and is set to conclude shortly after this week's closure.

