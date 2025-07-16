Here's how to get around the I-5 north closure in Seattle

The Brief Northbound I-5 from I-90 to the University District will be closed this weekend, from 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 18 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 21. The closure is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Revive I-5 project. We've compiled a list of possible alternative routes you can take to avoid the closure.



A large stretch of northbound I-5 will be closed in Seattle, and traffic is expected to be significantly impacted. Here's how to get around the construction if you plan to travel north.

Timeline:

Northbound I-5 will be closed from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street in the University District starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 18 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 21.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, expect significant delays and prepare for higher-than-usual congestion on alternate routes throughout the city. Keep reading to find the route that works best for you.

Here are your best alternative routes for this weekend's NB I-5 closure in Seattle

There is good news for travelers heading through Seattle on I-5: Even though the northbound I-5 mainline will be fully closed this weekend, the I-5 express lanes will remain open in the northbound direction.

Northbound I-5 express lanes will be open in Seattle

The northbound I-5 express lanes will be open in Seattle from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. However, using these lanes limits access to several exits through Downtown Seattle. Drivers will still be able to use the Madison and James Street exits throughout the weekend.

FOX 13 Seattle Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke warns that heavy traffic on the northbound I-5 express lanes will likely put pressure on I-5 heading into the city, as well as on SR 99.

SR 99, Aurora Avenue North

Using Aurora Avenue North, or SR 99, is a common alternative to I-5. Drivers should expect significant congestion, especially during peak hours.

Depending on your destination, other arterial streets – such as Westlake Avenue North, Eastlake Avenue East or other local streets in the University District – could be options. However, these will likely be very slow; for example, one lane in each direction on Westlake Avenue was recently converted into freight and bus or business access and transit lanes.

These minor arterials are better suited for shorter trips within the city, rather than through traffic.

Elliott Avenue West to 15th Avenue West through Ballard

Drivers who want to avoid the I-5 express lanes and SR-99 can travel north by taking Elliott Avenue West to 15th Avenue West over the Ballard Bridge. This route passes through the Ballard and Crown Hill neighborhoods before reconnecting with northbound I-5 at Northgate.

SR-520 to Montlake Boulevard Northeast

Drivers traveling from the Eastside – such as Kirkland and Bellevue – who need to get on northbound I-5 may consider taking SR 520 and exiting at Montlake Boulevard Northeast in the U-District. Be aware that these arterial routes may be especially slow during peak travel times.

What you can do:

More travel information can be found on WSDOT's website, and their real-time traffic map also provides up-to-date travel alerts.

Another full northbound I-5 closure planned for Seattle this summer

What's next:

According to WSDOT, another full northbound I-5 closure is coming for the weekend of Aug. 15-18, affecting the same stretch from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street. After this, all northbound I-5 lanes are expected to reopen.

Why is I-5 closed in Seattle?

Big picture view:

The closure is part of WSDOT's "Revive I-5" project, which aims to repair, resurface and extend the life of the Ship Canal Bridge, along with addressing other maintenance issues along I-5.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

Neighbors pulled family from smashed SUV after crash involving Pierce County Major

Travis Decker lookalike sparks manhunt confusion in Idaho

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.