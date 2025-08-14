WSDOT to improve SR 99 tunnel traction, announces nightly closures in Seattle

The Brief The Washington State Department of Transportation is launching a $1.5 million project to improve traction in the SR 99 tunnels. The work will involve a "shot-blasting" technique to texturize the worn roadway surface and is expected to be completed before Labor Day weekend. The project will require a series of nightly closures for up to five nights in each the northbound and southbound tunnels, with signed detours in place.



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin a $1.5 million project to improve traction in the State Route 99 tunnels starting Monday, Aug. 18.

Why are the SR 99 tunnels closed in Seattle?

What to know:

The project will use a technique called shot-blasting to texturize the roadway surface, which has become worn since the tunnels opened in February 2019. The process involves high-velocity particle grains to restore the tire grip for vehicles.

Trucks will tow machines that blast the grains and simultaneously vacuum any dust created to prevent clogging the tunnels’ air filtration systems and storm drains.

The work will require up to five nightly closures for each the northbound and southbound tunnels. The project is expected to be completed before Labor Day weekend.

State Route 99 tunnel entrance under Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When are the SR 99 tunnels closed?

Timeline:

Northbound SR 99 lanes will close first, beginning Monday, Aug. 18. From 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, all northbound SR 99 traffic will need to exit to South Dearborn Street. The Colorado Avenue South on-ramp to northbound SR 99 will close an hour earlier each night at 10 p.m.

Once the northbound work is complete, crews will close the southbound tunnel for up to five nights. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, all southbound SR 99 traffic must exit at the Denny Way off-ramp. The Sixth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound SR 99 will close at the same time.

Signed detours will guide drivers around the closures using city streets and Interstate 5. Nightly closures will not begin until two hours after the last pitch for Seattle Mariners games or the completion of Seattle Reign and Sounders games.

More than 47,000 vehicles used the tunnels daily in 2023.

