Northbound I-5 fully closed in Seattle this weekend

Drivers be warned, a large stretch of northbound I-5 will be closed in Seattle this weekend, and traffic likely won't let up after.

What To Know:

Northbound I-5 will be fully closed from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street (near University of Washington) from 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 18 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 21.

A map showing I-5 from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street in Seattle and where construction will happen in 2025. (via WSDOT)

Express lanes will remain open though, along with all downtown express lane ramps.

For people commuting to downtown Seattle, it's recommended to take Edgar Martinez Drive, Dearborn, James Street, Madison Street, or eastbound I-90 to Rainier to get around the closure.

Timeline:

After Monday, northbound I-5 will still have some lane reductions through August 15, so expect traffic to persist.

Another full northbound I-5 closure is coming the weekend of Aug. 15-18, affecting the same stretch from I-90 to NE 45th Street. After that, all northbound I-5 lanes are expected to reopen.

This closure is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation's "Revive I-5" project, which aims to repair, resurface and extend the life of the Ship Canal Bridge, along with addressing other maintenance issues along I-5.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead, take transit and expect heavier traffic throughout the duration of the project.

More information can be found on WSDOT's website, and their real-time traffic map also provides up-to-date travel alerts.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

