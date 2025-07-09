Largest quake yet hits WA's Mount Rainier in ongoing ‘earthquake swarm’

The Brief Mount Rainier is experiencing a swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes, the largest since 2009, prompting close monitoring by seismologists. The swarm, believed to be caused by hot fluids moving through faults, has calmed but could intensify again, with a recent magnitude 2.3 quake recorded. Seismologist Wes Thelen notes that such swarms are not unusual for Mount Rainier, which is not considered particularly active over a long timescale.



Seismologists are closely monitoring Mount Rainier after a swarm of earthquakes struck the Pacific Northwest’s tallest volcano this week. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports that hundreds of small quakes have occurred since the swarm began, making it the largest such event at the mountain since 2009.

Wes Thelen, a seismologist with the Cascades Volcano Observatory, told FOX 13 Seattle that the quakes began as a concentrated group of seismic events happening in quick succession.

What they're saying:

"We had an increase in activity in seismic activity up to about 26 events an hour, which is a pretty good event rate for a quiet volcano," explained Thelen. "Since then, it's tailed off."

He added that while the swarm has calmed slightly, the activity could intensify again.

"We don’t necessarily have a crystal ball to understand what is happening under there," he said.

By the numbers:

As of Wednesday morning, seismic instruments had recorded a magnitude 2.3 earthquake among the latest in the sequence. Thelen said the swarm is believed to be caused by hot fluids moving through pre-existing faults beneath the volcano.

"These things at Mount Rainier we have seen before, and we expect to see them again in the future," Thelen explained.

Though Rainier last erupted roughly 1,000 years ago, Thelen noted that the volcano is not unusually active when viewed on a longer timescale.

"Even though it was a thousand years ago, Rainier is not overall in a particularly active state over, let’s say, 10,000 years," he pointed out.

News reports from show scientists detected a couple dozen earthquakes at Mount Rainier back in 2017. These too were classified by USGS as "swarms."

