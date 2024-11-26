‘I was going too fast’; E-bike, scooter injuries spike in Seattle

Officials at Harborview Medical Center report a more than 300% increase in injuries connected to electric bikes and scooters.

In 2020, numbers show 29 people went to Harborview Medical Center for injuries.

These numbers include both e-scooter and e-bike riders and people walking on the sidewalk. Since then, numbers have risen exponentially.

In 2021, the data more than doubled to 77 reported injuries. In 2022, there were 100 injuries, and in 2023 there were 119.

The actual numbers of injuries are most likely much higher, considering not everyone reports when they get hurt.

"I was going too fast, and I hit the curb a little too hard," said Danielle Rommero.

Rommero tells FOX 13 Seattle she still has the scar from when the crash happened a few months ago, but did not go to get her injury examined by a doctor.

Seattle requires people riding e-scooters to stay off sidewalks, wear helmets, and only have one rider per vehicle.

However, plenty of people either ignore these rules or don’t know them.

"I’ve never once worn a helmet on the scooter," said Lilly Maurer.

Maurer told FOX 13 Seattle that she wasn’t even aware of the city’s electric scooter codes. Realistically, it seems like the city’s policies are toothless.

Seattle Police say the way the code is written there is no room for enforcement, and an official from the city’s court said in the last four years, two violations have been filed.

The city's Department of Transportation tells FOX 13 Seattle they are continuing to work to lower city-wide speed limits and build more bike paths to keep people safe.

