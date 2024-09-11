WA's DCYF in early talks to expand capacity to hold young adults in detention

Amid an overpopulation crisis that has caused strife within the Department of Children, Youth and Families, the state agency has identified a location that could expand its capacity to hold young adults in detention.

This week, a memo was sent to staff and residents within DCYF about early talks to open two 24-bed units within the Stafford Creek Correction Center in Aberdeen.

It is currently unclear whether the courts will allow the move, so the agency has begun the process to engage a number of parties that would be involved.

"DCYF is discussing this option with many of the organizations and legislators who are interested in this issue, and we will seek clarity from the courts to confirm DCYF has authority to operate this facility," the Assistant Secretary of Juvenile Rehabilitation Felice Upton wrote in the memo.

The agency has faced a number of lawsuits in recent months tied to attempts to move young inmates to adult prisons ahead of schedule.

Losses in court have essentially boxed DCYF into a corner, where it has to accept new inmates but simultaneously has run out of space to safely house them. That has led to a reduction in programming that is meant to rehabilitate young people.

A spokesperson for DCYF stressed that the announcement of their interest in operating an additional facility in Aberdeen, does not mean that they’re making plans to move any of their residents at this time.

According to DCYF, the move to Stafford Creek wouldn’t be possible until January 2025 at the earliest. Those housed in the proposed location would be males between 18- and 25-years-old.

Previous legislative moves increased the age that juvenile offenders would stay within the DCYF system, which, paired with an increase in youth crime, has caused ongoing issues.

In recent months, legislators, parents, union leaders and the governor’s own advisory board have called on Governor Jay Inslee to fire DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter.

Hunter, defended his record in a sit-down interview with FOX 13 – while the governor’s office has made it clear they have no plans to change leadership despite calls to do so.

"We are intensely focused on increasing capacity as rapidly as possible for safety and security," Governor Inslee’s press secretary said.

"A change in leadership in the middle of that intense effort would only impede progress."

