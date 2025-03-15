Seattle Sonics legend Slick Watts dead at 73

The Brief Slick Watts has died. He was 73 years old. Watts was a legend in Seattle basketball. His stint with the Sonics brought much needed energy to the region.



Slick Watts in 2017

Seattle Sonics legend Slick Watts has died at the age of 73. His son, Donald Watts confirmed the news in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Watts was a pillar of the Seattle community on and off the court. In his brief stint with the Sonics, Watts captivated the Pacific Northwest with his flashy play on the basketball court, and his colorful headbands.

During the 1975-76 season, Watts led the league in Assists (8.1) and Steals (3.2) per game, highlighting his defensive skills and transition offense on a nightly basis.

Slick Watts

Beyond the court, Watts was known for his involvement in the Seattle community, making frequent visits to Jamal Crawford’s Crossover Pro-Am during the summer.

He was a popular figure in the community who connected with his fans and often times contributed to youth basketball programs across the region.

Slick Watts in 2021.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Donald Watts and original FOX 13 reporting.

