Northbound I-5 back open near Mount Vernon after crash
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - All lanes of northbound I-5 are back open after a crash.
The crash fully blocked all northbound lanes around 6 p.m. north of Kincaid Street.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the crash is now clear and all lanes have reopened.
