Expand / Collapse search

Northbound I-5 back open near Mount Vernon after crash

By
Published  May 7, 2024 6:32pm PDT
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Crash fully blocks northbound I-5 near Mount Vernon

Northbound I-5 is currently fully blocked near Mount Vernon due to a crash that "could take a while to clear."

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - All lanes of northbound I-5 are back open after a crash.

The crash fully blocked all northbound lanes around 6 p.m. north of Kincaid Street.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the crash is now clear and all lanes have reopened.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Viral altercation caught on video at West Seattle McDonald's

Delta passengers evacuate plane after small fire breaks out at Sea-Tac

President Joe Biden to visit Seattle on Friday

Layoffs, lineup changes at Seattle's KIRO Radio and KTTH

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.