Seattle weather: Warm and dry through Friday

The Brief A ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and spring-like warmth through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight conditions will remain mild in the low 40s, though patchy fog is expected Wednesday night before skies clear. The weather shifts this weekend as rain returns, and snow levels are forecast to drop as low as 3,000 feet by Monday.



A strong ridge of high pressure will bring spring-like weather to Western Washington through the end of the week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday night will be mainly clear with patchy fog. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s.

Patchy fog and otherwise clear skies are expected in Western Washington Wednesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday and Friday will bring more warm weather for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Wet weather returns this weekend to the Puget Sound lowlands and snow levels will lower Sunday and Monday. Snow levels could drop as low as 3,000 feet by Monday.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm weather is expected through the workweek with dry conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

