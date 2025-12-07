Seattle weather: Flooding ahead with atmospheric rivers

Bottom line: there are four consecutive Weather Alert Days from tomorrow (Monday) to Thursday. There will be moderate river flooding, isolated major flooding, with the worst of it on Tuesday. Minor street flooding in urban areas is likely at many points in the coming days.

Moderate winds on Monday could result in some damages and scattered power outages. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with high tides Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the Seattle area and elsewhere in Puget Sound. Stay tuned because this forecast is subject to change!

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday flooding:

Widespread rain will sweep through Puget Sound by 8-10 a.m. with the workweek's first atmospheric river. Rain will be almost constant and intense throughout almost the entirety of the day. Commuting will be awful and treacherous in the heavy rain. There will be widespread issues of minor street flooding — especially in the afternoon. River levels will start rising.



Winds will ramp up in the afternoon and evening. While winds won't be major, moderately strong winds up to 25-40 mph (isolated cases of 45 mph or higher) could result in scattered tree damage and power outages. This could further exacerbate any impacts on the roads (e.g. if tree limbs are blocking roads, etc.). Stay tuned in case the National Weather Service posts any Wind Advisories.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Minor coastal flooding is possible in the North Sound in the morning as stormy conditions enhance the King Tides (some of the highest tides of the entire year). There may be flooded parking lots and stray cases of roads closed.

(FOX 13 Seattle)



Remember to NEVER drive past 'road closed signs.' It could be a deadly move. It only takes a foot of water to float most vehicles. Just six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your car.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

TUESDAY:

There may be a break from the rain during the morning before the next swatch of moisture batters the region during the afternoon and evening. Winds ease slightly, but it'll stay breezy.



In the morning, minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with the King Tides along coastlines in Puget Sound, including Seattle.



There will be widespread river flooding on Tuesday. When the rain returns by the evening commute, driving could be challenging. The landslide threat will stay elevated through the end of the week. This week, we also need to watch local burn scars (aka recently burned areas from wildfires) for any flooding that may arise.



Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, there may be some snow at Stevens or White Passes. Stick with us for updates.



Bear in mind: the timing and intensity of river flooding will vary neighborhood-by-neighborhood: it all depends on where the heaviest bands of rain develop.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

WEDNESDAY:

Rain will be aggressive on Wednesday. It'll be blustery, too; however, winds won't be as forceful as Monday's. In the morning, minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with high tides along Puget Sound coastlines, including Seattle. Many rivers will still be flooded, but water levels start decreasing in some cases. Extensive minor urban flooding could be a big concern.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

THURSDAY:

It'll remain damp on Thursday, but rain will be slightly less intense. River levels will continue to recede. Winds ease somewhat, too. The landslide risk will stay high. The chance of coastal flooding decreases.

FRIDAY:

The latest models are trending downwards with rain totals on Friday. With less shower activity expected, rivers will continue dropping. Quieter weather may ensue.



Stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team in the days ahead for the very latest! This forecast will fluctuate in the days ahead.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.