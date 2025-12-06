Federal Way, WA light rail extension officially opens to public

The long-awaited light rail extension in the South Sound is now open. Sound Transit's Link system added eight miles of service into the heart of Federal Way.

The expansion is now two years overdue. Sound Transit says the process was slowed by unstable soil, triggering landslide concerns along the route.

Federal Way light rail extension grand opening (courtesy of Sen. Cantwell) with the new Link station in the background Expand

What's next:

Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours. The addition now connects Federal Way to Seattle and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

It’s the end of the line for now, but there’s still work to connect the dots in Pierce County. The agency is still evaluating plans for the Tacoma-Dome extension.

Federal Way light rail extension grand opening (courtesy of Sen. Cantwell) Expand

