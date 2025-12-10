Atmospheric river flooding causes power outages for thousands in WA

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:59 PM PST until SAT 1:23 AM PST, Whatcom County
46
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:29 PM PST until THU 10:59 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:18 PM PST until THU 7:12 PM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:26 AM PST until THU 10:15 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:43 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:34 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:33 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:15 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:32 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:40 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:04 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:01 PM PST until THU 6:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:44 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:47 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:42 PM PST until SAT 2:25 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 7:03 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:40 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:40 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:43 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:02 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:51 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:24 AM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:28 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:09 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:53 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:46 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 12:15 AM PST, King County, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, King County, Grays Harbor County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Yakima County, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:59 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:47 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:31 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:18 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:07 AM PST until THU 12:21 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:11 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:52 PM PST until SAT 2:07 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:53 PM PST until FRI 1:19 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:15 AM PST until FRI 12:31 AM PST, Chelan County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

Atmospheric river flooding causes power outages for thousands in WA

By
Published  December 10, 2025 12:14pm PST
Flooding
FOX 13 Seattle
Puget Sound Energy outages

Puget Sound Energy outages

The rain and wind could cause some power outages across our area.

The Brief

    • An atmospheric river has caused widespread flooding and power outages in Western Washington, affecting at least 2,647 homes across Kitsap, Pierce, King, Snohomish, and Thurston counties.
    • Puget Sound Energy (PSE) anticipated outages and advises customers to have a plan, monitor conditions with the MyPSE app, and contact PSE directly for flooded basements or submerged gas meters.
    • PSE reports a substation outage in Des Moines but states the system is holding up well despite the storm; residents are urged to call 911 if they smell natural gas.

A massive atmospheric river has drenched western Washington, flooding rivers and knocking out power for thousands of homes.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, at least 12,318 homes are without power, according to Puget Sound Energy's outage map, and 1,421 without power according to Mason County PUD, 848 without power according to Chelan County PUD and 471 without power by Pacific Power's count. This includes areas of Kitsap, Pierce, King, Snohomish and Thurston counties.

Officials with PSE said they fully expected outages heading into Wednesday's weather event. They urge their customers to have a plan if their power is knocked out, and also recommend monitoring conditions with the MyPSE app.

Washington power companies have been preparing for the atmospheric river for several days.

What they're saying:

"The biggest issue is we have one southern[…]substation out in the Des Moines area," said Gerald Tracy with PSE. "It's been out for a little over an hour[…]but otherwise, our system's holding up pretty well throughout this storm, despite all the flooding and everything."

Tracy says if your basement is flooded, do not attempt to turn off the electricity, and instead reach out to PSE directly at 1-888-225-5773. Same goes for your gas meter going underwater. If you smell natural gas in your house, Tracy says to call 911 immediately, and then call PSE.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original coverage from FOX 13 Seattle, as well as the Puget Sound Energy outage map.

FloodingSnohomish CountyKitsap CountyPierce CountyKing CountyThurston County