School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Thursday, Dec. 18
SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Thursday, Dec. 18 because of weather. Check the status of your district.
A windstorm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across Washington on Wednesday, and another round of wet and windy weather is in store for Thursday.
More rainfall could impact local river levels, and mountain snow is expected to accumulate through Friday. Additional power outages are also possible, as the region remains under a Wind Advisory.
WEATHER: Seattle and western Washington forecast
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
