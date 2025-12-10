School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Wednesday, Dec. 10

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 10 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

The second round of a one-two punch hit Tuesday evening, as heavy rain and strong winds returned to the area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m. Up to 40 to 45 mph gusts are expected.

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. 2 to 3 inches is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, but some areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics will see much less.

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

