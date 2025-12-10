School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Wednesday, Dec. 10

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:59 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:41 AM PST until THU 10:28 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:39 PM PST until THU 7:05 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:43 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:01 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:31 AM PST until THU 8:17 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:15 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:36 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM PST until THU 6:31 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:32 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:09 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:28 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:56 PM PST until SAT 2:23 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:33 AM PST until THU 6:50 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:06 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:49 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:58 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:34 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:03 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:21 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:03 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:18 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:51 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:24 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:33 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:03 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Grays Harbor County, Mason County, Yakima County, Yakima County, King County, Pierce County, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:56 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:10 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:18 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:46 AM PST until THU 11:46 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:07 AM PST until THU 12:21 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:52 PM PST until SAT 2:07 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:15 AM PST until FRI 12:31 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:53 PM PST until FRI 1:19 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:05 AM PST until SUN 7:17 AM PST, Benton County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Chelan County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Wednesday, Dec. 10

By
Published  December 10, 2025 4:53am PST
Schools
FOX 13 Seattle

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 10 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

The second round of a one-two punch hit Tuesday evening, as heavy rain and strong winds returned to the area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m. Up to 40 to 45 mph gusts are expected.

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. 2 to 3 inches is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, but some areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics will see much less.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

