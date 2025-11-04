Everett mayoral race: Cassie Franklin leads Scott Murphy

The Brief Incumbent Cassie Franklin leads the Everett mayoral race against Scott Murphy, with votes still being counted. Franklin says her focuses are on public safety and homelessness, citing crime reduction and expanded shelter resources during her 8 years in office. Election results will be certified in Snohomish County on Nov. 25, with ballot tallies ongoing.



Incumbent Cassie Franklin is currently leading the Everett mayoral race over challenger Scott Murphy, though many votes have yet to be counted.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin has received 52.45% (6,970) of the vote, with Murphy trailing with 47.1% (6,259).

Cassie Franklin (left) and Scott Murphy (right)

Franklin is running for another term after having served eight years as Everett's mayor. Her top priority is public safety, highlighting accomplishments like a reduction in crime, hiring more police officers, and expanding youth safety initiatives.

Franklin is also dedicating resources towards reducing homelessness in the city, saying there's been a drastic expansion of shelter beds and increase in available resources since she's taken office.

The incumbent leads in the general election after losing in the primary by less than 100 votes, with Murphy coming away with 35.3% of the vote to Franklin's 34.9%.

Ballots will continue to be tallied until election results in Snohomish County are certified on Nov. 25.

