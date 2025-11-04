Girmay Zahilay takes early lead in King County Executive race

The Brief Girmay Zahilay took an early lead in the race for King County Executive, with Claudia Balducci trailing. Both candidates look to take the seat currently held by Shannon Braddock, who previously took over for Dow Constantine. The first round of election results came in around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, with more ballots to be counted on Wednesday.



As results come in for various races across Washington, including the battle for mayor of Seattle, one candidate has a narrow lead in the race for King County Executive.

King County Executive candidates Girmay Zahilay and Claudia Balducci (Sourced from their campaigns)

The votes are in between Girmay Zahilay and Claudia Balducci as election officials continue to drop results. Zahilay took an early lead with 50.07% (133,804) of the vote, to Balducci's 48.44% (129,459).

Both candidates sat down with the FOX 13 team to discuss their campaigns and visions for the county ahead of election night.

The backstory:

Shannon Braddock has been serving as King County Executive. She was the first woman to serve in the role for the county.

Back in April 2025, she was appointed through a unanimous city council vote to serve as acting executive after more than 15 years of previous leadership from Dow Constantine.

Constantine resigned to serve as CEO of Sound Transit at the end of March 2025.

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 and Seattle City Club hosted a debate between the two candidates back in October 2025.

Zahilay touted endorsements from Governor Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown during his campaign, while Balducci promised commitments to public safety, housing and transportation.

