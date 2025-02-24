Seattle pushes to rezone SODO for housing, port leaders push back

The Brief The city of Seattle is considering a rezoning plan that would allow housing developments near T-Mobile Park. The proposal has drawn criticism from Port of Seattle leaders and dock union members, claiming it could disrupt port operations and put pedestrians at risk.



The city of Seattle is considering rezoning a portion of SODO to allow for housing development near the stadiums, a move that has drawn pushback from Port of Seattle leaders and dock union members who say it threatens jobs and public health.

The proposal, spearheaded by Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson, aims to address crime and the city’s housing crisis by introducing residential developments near T-Mobile Park. However, critics argue that the plan could disrupt port operations and put pedestrians at risk in an area primarily designed for industry and freight movement.

What they're saying:

Port of Seattle Commission President and co-chair of the Seaport Alliance, Toshiko Hasegawa, has strongly opposed the proposal, urging city officials to reconsider.

"Do not proceed with this bill and please enable the certainty we all agreed in 2023," Hasegawa said.

She emphasized that the legislation would eliminate a buffer between housing and industrial operations.

"It puts housing on the front step of industry, eliminating a 200-foot buffer between residents and our primary haul corridor," Hasegawa said.

"If simply adding housing to a neighborhood would solve homelessness and crime, we would not have those same issues in already well-established neighborhoods," said Dan McKisson of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Washington Area District Council.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between expanding housing and protecting Seattle’s industrial sector. Port officials warn that the city is already navigating economic uncertainty, particularly as trade relations with China remain strained.

Featured article

"We thought we had a deal," McKisson said, referring to a 2023 agreement in which the port allowed hotels into the area despite safety concerns.

Hasegawa echoed those concerns, emphasizing the potential hazards of integrating residential areas into an active industrial zone.

"Putting pedestrians in direct conflict with freight and trains is reckless urban planning," Hasegawa added.

Supporters of the rezoning argue that the project could bring nearly 500 affordable housing units to SODO. However, opponents point out that the area lacks essential infrastructure such as schools, grocery stores, and green spaces. Additionally, Hasegawa raised concerns about potential health impacts.

"People living near industry and transportation hubs suffer desperate health impacts like higher incidents of cancer, asthma, low birth weight, and infant mortality," Hasegawa said. "So I ask you—why this property and why now? This proposal is not housing championship—people deserve better."

Port officials warn that uncertainty surrounding the proposal could drive businesses and shipping customers elsewhere, potentially to Canada or California, further impacting Seattle’s economy.

"Today, in bad economic times, it is what we’re relying on to balance our books," said Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss.

McKisson reinforced the importance of port operations for local jobs.

"Longshore jobs depend on ships calling the Port of Seattle. No ships, no jobs," McKisson said.

Beyond health and safety, Hasegawa warned that placing housing near key industrial areas could have severe economic consequences.

"We’re operating in a very difficult environment, with President Trump only intensifying relations with our greatest trade partner, China," Hasegawa said. "Putting housing across the street from our deep-water terminal and on our primary freight route is a serious logistical problem."

She cautioned that such a move could push business away from Seattle.

"You will drive business to Canada or to California, and without volume, longshoremen don’t work," Hasegawa said.

Despite the tensions, Hasegawa emphasized that the port recognizes the need for both housing and safety.

"In the age of ‘drill baby drill,’ trade wars, and union busting, I’ve been saying to our community members with a full chest that our local government is our first line of defense, and we should be standing in solidarity and working together so our communities thrive," Hasegawa said.

What's next:

Public hearings on the rezoning proposal are just beginning, with more public hearings expected in the coming months.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle City Council and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

