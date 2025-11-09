Seattle attempted carjacking suspects shot in Belltown

Two people were shot in Belltown after an attempted carjacking in Seattle early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. The carjacking victim was the shooter.

Timeline:

Around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, officers with SPD responded to reports of a shooting along 1st Avenue in Belltown, in the 2200 block of the street. They found the first of two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, along with the shooter.

The shooter was a man who parked his sports car on the street and was allegedly approached by four masked people who pulled up and jumped out of a white sedan. When they attempted to carjack him, the victim said he feared for his life and began firing off shots from his legally owned gun.

While one of the suspects was left at the scene injured, police say the rest fled in the car. One of the three people inside was later dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both suspects were hospitalized and placed under armed guard while they were treated for serious injuries.

The shooter interviewed with police and was released after officers spoke with witnesses.

