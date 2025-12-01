Highline High School in Burien, WA placed on lockdown after student pistol whipped

The Brief Highline High School in Burien was placed on lockdown following reports of a person with a gun inside the school. The King County Sheriff's Office said some students were assaulted, possibly pistol whipped, and no shots were fired. The lockdown was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and families are asked to pick up students on the south side of the school.



Highline High School in Burien was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a reported assault with a handgun on school grounds.

What we know:

The lockdown began just before 1 p.m. following reports of a person with a weapon inside the school, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says no shots were fired, however one student was assaulted, possibly pistol whipped. No additional students were hurt.

There are three suspects in custody for felony assault. The lockdown was lifted 2:30 p.m. after deputies combed the school and surrounding areas.

Families are asked to pick up students south of Highline HS at the intersection of South 156th Street and 4th Avenue. The front (north) side of the building remains blocked due to police activity.

Dig deeper:

This follows another lockdown at Highline High School last Tuesday due to a shooting along 1st Avenue South, happening just west of the school.

In that incident, multiple shots were fired and people were seen running from the scene towards the school. Highline was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

One person was detained for the shooting but later released, and no arrests have been made. At least one car was damaged by a stray bullet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

