How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams on Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams meet for the second time this season, with the NFC West lead on the line in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

Both the Seahawks and Rams sit at an 11-3 record, each looking to build some momentum before the playoffs. Their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, trail closely behind at 10-4.

When is the Seahawks vs Rams game?

Kickoff for Seahawks vs Rams is set for 5:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Where is the Seahawks vs Rams game?

The Seahawks will stay in Seattle and take on the Rams at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs Rams game on?

The Seahawks vs Rams game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. It will also be carried on Prime Video.

Al Michaels will call the play-by-play while Kirk Herbstreit provides color analysis with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT for pregame and postgame analysis.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 85 or 225, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcasted on Westwood One, with Kate Scott calling the play-by-play while Ryan Harris provides color analysis.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a nailbiter against the Philip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, where Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record six field goals in the 18-16 win.

The offensive struggles for the Hawks come as they prepare to face the only other team in the NFC with 11 wins, who Sam Darnold threw four interceptions against in their last matchup. The defense is holding strong though, having not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 23 consecutive games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to lead the NFL in receiving yards with 1,541 on the season, with the Rams' Puka Nacua sitting in second place with 1,367 yards.

The Seahawks hit the road to play the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 28, and end the regular season in San Francisco on Jan. 4.

