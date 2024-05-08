Seattle police arrest woman accused of slashing man's face with knife

A woman was arrested Monday after police say she slashed a man in the face with a knife in Downtown Seattle, police said.

After 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and James Street and found a 64-year-old man with a severe cut to his left cheek.

According to investigators, the man was inside his home when a woman entered unlawfully and assaulted him.

Before officers arrived, the woman ran away from the scene.

The man was treated by Seattle Fire Department medics at the scene but was later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police located the 34-year-old woman nearby and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Officers found the weapon and she was booked into the King County Jail.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

