A staff member at Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile detention center in Snoqualmie, was found in possession of a gun while entering the facility, according to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF).

DCYF says the gun was found as the staff member went through a bag scanner at the entrance of the facility.

After the gun was detected, the employee grabbed the bag and ran, according to DCYF.

The Echo Glen campus immediately entered lockdown as they searched for the staff member and weapon.

DCYF says the gun was found inside the staff member's vehicle. The individual was located off campus by Echo Glen staff about 30 minutes later.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Echo Glen Children's Center (Photo credit: Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families)

The King County Sheriff's Office says they did not respond to the scene and cannot confirm the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

