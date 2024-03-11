Chehalis youth detention center employee arrested for conspiring to commit a prison riot

article

A Chehalis youth detention employee has been arrested and is accused of conspiring to commit a prison riot.

The woman is currently being held at the Lewis County jail, roughly a mile from the Green Hill School – a youth detention facility run by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF)– where she worked.

Few details of her arrest are publicly available, but a spokesperson for DCYF confirmed that they were aware that their employee had been arrested.

"We are aware that Ms. Goodman has been arrested," the spokesperson wrote. "We do not have further comment on this matter due to the active investigation you mention."

Her arrest is the latest in a growing number of blunders from inside Green Hill that have become public knowledge.

Earlier this year, FOX 13 reported on two separate investigations into other employees: one was caught on camera dropping drugs in the facility, while a second brought weed-infused gummy candy into the facility before placing it in a locker that inmates have access to.

Whistleblowers have turned to FOX 13 concerned about a lack of action following the continued flow of drugs into the facility.

State legislators, including State Senate Minority Leader John Braun, have called on the Governor’s office to open an investigation into the facility. Nearby police chiefs have echoed that call. However, no investigation was ever opened.

Previous coverage of Green Hill School

After offering a written statement and declining on-camera interviews, FOX 13 tracked down Gov. Jay Inslee to ask whether he had faith in the leadership of DCYF that he oversees. He never answered the question but admitted more changes were needed.

"We do have challenges throughout the juvenile justice system," said Governor Inslee. "The reason is we’ve put 23, 24 and 25-year-olds in the same place as young kids – we’ve never done this before. This is creating new challenges in security."

Green Hill underwent changes after the state legislature adopted laws in 2018 that allowed minors convicted in adult court to stay in the state juvenile corrections system until they turn 25 years old. The move, which Inslee celebrated via a social media post, was lobbied by several incarcerated youth in addition to outside groups.

As older residents have stuck around in DCYF facilities, former workers have told FOX 13 that the state has struggled to keep drugs out of the facilities – or provide the type of rehabilitation services that would benefit the young population.

However, new concerns have been raised about the number of fights taking place within Green Hill. In recent weeks, workers have told FOX 13 that several DCYF employees have been injured while working inside the facility.

Related article

Documents obtained by FOX 13 show that Chehalis Police investigators have been called out at least seven times over six weeks to investigate prison riot charges. One of those instances involved six residents.

As for the accusations against a Green Hill employee, it remains to be seen what incident – if any – they’re being connected to.

Additional information on the investigation is not yet available as the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.