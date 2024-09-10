Amazon launches 'no frills' budget grocery brand

article

Amazon is launching a new, cheaper grocery brand. They say most items will cost less than $5.

"Amazon Saver" aims to compete with prices at large retailers such as Walmart and Target, according to a new statement from the company.

The private label food brand is described as a "no frills" option for more affordable grocery shopping on Amazon platforms.

Prime members will receive an even steeper discount of 10% off the Saver items.

"With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh—whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart," said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh.

In addition to Saver items, Amazon says they are expanding discounts for Prime members across their other grocery brand, Amazon Fresh.

The Saver brand is up and running now with some items in circulation. However, the company says they intend to add over 100 more items to this brand over time.

