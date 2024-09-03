Amazon launching new Seattle-area grocery delivery service

article

Seattle-area residents will now have a new option for same-day grocery delivery service, and Prime members here get a celebratory welcome.

Amazon is offering delivery from some Metropolitan Market locations. Customers in Sammamish, Queen Anne, Tacoma and Crown Hill can place orders as of Tuesday, September 3.

Some of the international and local suppliers available include Lopez Island Creamery, Locati Farms, and Lateral Roots Farm.

"By teaming up with well-loved grocers like Metropolitan Market, we’re offering our customers in the Greater Seattle area even more selection, value, and convenience as they shop for their favorite foods online," said Christian Seitel, Head of U.S. Grocery Partnerships.

Amazon says Prime members can celebrate the new service with free delivery on their first Metropolitan Market orders over $10.

"We are thrilled about our new relationship with Amazon, which will allow us to enhance our ability to serve our guests in a new, exciting, and convenient way," said Ron Megahan, CEO of Metropolitan Market.

