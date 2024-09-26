Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore placed on administrative leave

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore has been placed on administrative leave.

A spokesperson with the city of Tacoma confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle that he was placed on administrative leave, effective Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Paul Junger will be the acting chief in the meantime.

Who is Tacoma Chief of Police, Avery L. Moore?

Avery L. Moore has served as the Chief of Police for Tacoma since Feb. 2022, and is committed to leading a professional law enforcement agency focused on community collaboration and crime reduction.

Moore believes that policing is a collective effort, involving both the police department and community members, with the goal of improving the quality of life in Tacoma.

His leadership philosophy emphasizes influence over authority, and he sees current challenges in policing as opportunities for transformative change.

Moore prioritizes open communication and teamwork, aiming to guide Tacoma's police force through the 21st century with integrity and community involvement.

Who is the acting chief, Paul Junger?

Paul Junger has been the Deputy Chief of the Tacoma Police Department since May 2022.

Before joining, he had been with the Dallas Police Department, and has had 15 years of experience in law enforcement.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.