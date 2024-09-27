Tacoma city manager put Chief Avery Moore on leave

Confusion and questions surround Tacoma’s Police Department as its top cop is out on mysterious and now controversial paid administrative leave.

On Friday, FOX 13 Seattle learned that Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli is the person who placed Chief Avery Moore on leave. However, the reason remains unknown.

It has now been three days since the chief went on leave, and the city has provided no further details other than confirming Moore’s status.

FOX 13 Seattle dug into Tacoma policy surrounding "paid administrative leave" and when it is utilized.

According to the city’s code:

"In extraordinary circumstances, where the appointing authority finds that an employee’s continued presence at the work site could have detrimental consequences or cause public harm, such employee may, at the direction of the appointing authority and with the approval of the Human Resources Director, be placed on administrative leave with his or her normal regular pay."

Under Moore’s leadership, Tacoma has seen a drastic drop in violence. Numbers FOX 13 Seattle obtained show a nearly 30% decline in homicides this year.

"He’s a passion{ate}, straightforward and safety is on his first priority," said Darren Pen.

Pen is the senior community mobilization specialist with the Safe Streets Campaign.

He has worked alongside Moore for years to help crack down on the violence in Tacoma. Pen tells FOX 13 Seattle the community will continue the work no matter who is the top cop for Tacoma.

"I believe that his {Moore} investment is still here, and is still with the group, and still with us," he said.

Deputy Chief Paul Junger is now acting interim chief for the City of Tacoma. Junger has been with the department for about two and a half years. That is according to Junger’s online resume.

Junger worked in Dallas, alongside Moore, before coming to Tacoma.

We reached out to Junger for comment or statement, but he declined.

