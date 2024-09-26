Woman arrested in connection with homicide in Tacoma, WA

A woman was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Tacoma on Monday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 42-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon but was not booked into jail until about 9:30 p.m.

On Sept. 23, police responded to a call about a possible dead body about a mile away from the Tacoma Dome just before 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man and immediately began lifesaving measures. Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives and crime scene technicians investigated the incident as a homicide.

Eventually, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of the 42-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The suspect is set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in Pierce County Superior Court.

Further information is limited at this time.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Victoria, British Columbia

Seattle Mariners join Kraken, Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments

Thieves use hiker's stolen credit cards for Issaquah, WA shopping spree

Macklemore addresses Seattle F-bomb controversy, focuses on peace, solidarity

WSDOT warns of 'Monster Weekend' of road closures in the Seattle area

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

King County deputy chase, arrest ends with capture of Detroit's 'most wanted'

Truck smashes into South Seattle smoke shop

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.