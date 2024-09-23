One man dead in Tacoma, WA homicide

One man is dead in an apparent homicide out of Tacoma.

Police say they responded to a call just after 5 a.m. on September 23 on East 25th Street.

Upon arrival, the man was unresponsive, according to Tacoma Police. They say he was pronounced dead on scene after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

