For the second time in as many months, one of Tacoma's top cops has been put on leave because of a "personnel issue."

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore placed Deputy Chief Paul Junger on paid administrative leave Thursday, pending the results of an allegation made against him.

No details are currently available about the allegation made against Junger.

Junger was tapped to fill in as Tacoma's police chief in September when Chief Moore was under investigation for personal use of a city asset.

The city manager put Moore on leave for a week, but reinstated him to full duty after he underwent verbal counseling.

Tacoma Police will notify the public if Junger faces any disciplinary action.

