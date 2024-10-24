Seattle Public Schools appoints new security leadership amid safety concerns

Seattle Public Schools is making strides toward improving student safety with the recent appointment of José Curiel Morelos as the Executive Director of Safety and Security.

The role comes at a critical time as the district faces increasing concerns over student safety and escalating gun violence. Morelos, who previously served as the Director of Campus Safety and Emergency Management at Pacific Lutheran University, will be tasked with overhauling the district’s safety protocols and ensuring a secure learning environment for all students.

Morelos will earn an annual salary of $194,684.26, and he steps into a challenging position with a safety department budget of $7.5 million, according to SPS Chief Operating Officer Fred Podesta.

In his new role, Morelos will be responsible for making recommendations to the district on improving security infrastructure, while also working closely with the City of Seattle and community-based organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and Community Passageways.

"It’s very similar to a higher education environment, where you have to structure the department to function properly," said Morelos. "You could just be throwing money at it and not have any real outcomes."

Addressing school violence

Seattle’s strategy to reduce school violence includes partnerships with community organizations and initiatives like the use of "violence interrupters" — individuals from community organizations are selected based on their strong relationships with students.

"We have campus safety teams and multi-tiered student support teams who refer students for additional support, such as mentoring," said Morelos.

The district is also grappling with incidents involving weapons on school campuses, including guns and knives. Morelos explained that his focus will be on collaborating with school administrators to develop tailored safety measures for each campus.

"Each school is different, so they would have different measures and plans in place, depending on what they’re dealing with," Morelos said. "It’s about getting guns off the streets and fortifying our schools."

Regarding the debate over metal detectors in schools, Morelos said, "We’ve seen other districts use gun detectors instead. It’s something we need to explore, but we will consult with administrators and the community to see if it’s the right fit."

Morelos is also focused on partnerships with law enforcement. He acknowledged ongoing discussions with Seattle Police Chief Rahr about the possibility of reintroducing School Resource Officers.

"Students’ perspectives are critical," Morelos said. "We want to ensure they feel safe, whether or not we bring back SROs, and we are discussing what that would look like in partnership with SPD."

Safety infrastructure and mental health initiatives

In response to rising incidents of violence, Morelos’ strategy includes both physical security enhancements and mental health support. "We’re looking at updating infrastructure—whether it's adding cameras, improving lighting, or even adding fencing," he explained. However, he emphasized that partnerships with the community are crucial: "We can’t do it alone."

On mental health, Morelos believes in creating a supportive environment where students feel safe to reach out for help.

"We are all educators," he said. "Students should see us as resources, not just enforcers."

One of Morelos’ key challenges will be ensuring that safety measures do not compromise students’ mental health. "We are all educators, whether we are in the classroom or outside," he said, highlighting the importance of students viewing safety officers as resources rather than enforcers. Podesta echoed this sentiment, noting that SPS is working with city officials to hire more counselors and implement telehealth services as part of a broader mental health initiative.

Looking ahead: the first 100 days

In his first 100 days, Morelos plans to visit multiple schools, including Garfield and Ingraham High Schools, to assess safety needs and introduce himself to school communities. His top priority, he says, is building relationships with school administrators and students to better understand their concerns.

"I want to make sure that students feel safe so they can thrive in their learning environment," said Morelos.

Despite the financial challenges facing SPS, including the possibility of school closures, Podesta stressed that student safety remains a top priority. "There can’t really be a higher priority than student and community safety," he said, citing a $2.3 million investment in the Safety and Security Department and an upcoming $100 million levy aimed at building and technology improvements for security.

Morelos, a parent himself, said his personal connection to the role was a major motivator. "My daughter is going into kindergarten, and I want to know that where she attends school, the proper security measures are in place," he explained. "This role is about protecting all students, including my own."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Auburn, WA woman found alive in Mexico after reported missing on Oct. 13

Teen charged in Covington crash that killed 21-month-old

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

Glacier Peak's critical monitoring delayed. What this means for WA residents

Closing arguments heard in WA case against Kroger-Albertsons merger

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.