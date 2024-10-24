Man arrested after shooting at South Seattle tiny home village, no injuries

A man was arrested after a shooting and armed standoff at a South Seattle tiny home village Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, the 51-year-old suspect is a resident of Camp Second Chance, located on Myers Way S north of S 99th St. About six gunshots were heard inside his unit, so a staff member went to check on him.

Police say as soon as she knocked on the door to his unit, the suspect shot at her twice but did not hit her. The woman ran away and staff were able to call 911.

When Seattle police arrived, they evacuated the other people living in the camp.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his tiny home and was armed. Police got hold of him via cell phone and worked to negotiate with him. During the standoff, the suspect fired two more shots, but after almost two hours, surrendered without his gun and was taken into custody.

Authorities expect the man will be booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

