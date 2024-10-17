Bodycam video shows King County deputies save family from fire

Recently released body-worn camera video from two King County Sheriff's deputies show the pair saving a Skyway family from a fire on September 25.

According to investigators, a fire broke out in the backyard of a home near the intersection of South 124th Street and 78th Avenue South just before 11 a.m.

The deputies were in the area when they spotted thick black smoke.

Video shows how they ran to the house where the fire was burning, as well as a neighbor’s house, warning everyone to get out.

Luckily, everyone was able to escape to safety, including the family dog.

The fire was ruled accidental. According to investigators, the homeowners said they were burning cardboard boxes in an open fire pit in the backyard, which was left unattended.

After noticing embers and ash from the fire pit, the homeowner tried to put the fire pit out with a hose.

Deputies were able to alert the homeowner an hour later that the detached garage was on fire.

