Teen pleads not guilty in killing of 2-year-old in Federal Way

A 17-year-old has pleaded not guilty in connection with the deadly shooting of a two-year-old boy in a Federal Way IHOP parking lot.

The incident, which occurred back in April, shook the community and left a family devastated.

The courtroom was packed with family and friends on Thursday morning, many of them wearing hoodies and beanies with little Synsyr Lewis' name and photo. As Jason Jack, 17, stood before the judge, the weight of the charges against him was clear.

"Mr. Jack, do you understand you're being charged with the crime of murder in the first degree?" asked Judge David Keenan during the hearing.

Jack’s arrest came after months of investigation. Surveillance footage, clothing, and ammunition recovered from his home all allegedly link him to the shooting. Despite these findings, the motive behind the violent ambush remains unclear.

The deadly shooting, according to police, was an ambush targeting Synsyr’s father, Tyrell Lewis. The toddler was simply an innocent bystander, asleep in his car seat, when Jack opened fire. In court documents, investigators claim Jack circled the family’s vehicle in a stolen car before unleashing 15 rounds into the windshield, killing Synsyr. His father and one-year-old brother were also in the car but survived.

During the hearing, Jack's defense successfully prevented the media from filming his face. Judge Keenan acknowledged this, stating, "I do find that identity is potentially an issue in this case and that filming the defendant’s face in this proceeding could undermine the right to present a defense."

Court documents also suggest that the shooting may have stemmed from family conflict, with Synsyr’s mother identifying Jack as her cousin.

As the hearing concluded, tensions spilled outside the courtroom, where family members could be heard arguing. "Ain’t no way we’re still talking about this!" one person shouted, expressing the deep frustrations brewing over the six months since the shooting.

Jack remains in custody on a $5 million bail. He is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder for Synsyr’s death and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the attack on Tyrell Lewis and his 1-year-old brother.

The next court date is scheduled for mid-November, with the trial expected to begin on December 9.

