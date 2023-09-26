WSDOT worker injured after reckless driver crashes into maintenance truck

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging drivers to be cautious when traveling through construction work zones after a reckless driver crashed into a maintenance truck – resulting in injuries to both the driver and a road worker.

According to WSDOT, one of their truck-mounted attenuators was hit by a reckless driver in Mount Vernon early Tuesday morning.

An attenuator is a safety device often used by WSDOT workers in order to reduce the damage to structures and motorists when a vehicle leaves the roadway. In this case, it was being used to protect crews in a work zone near Kincaid St. and Broad St.

WSDOT says the reckless driver crashed into the attenuator at high speeds – sending their car off the freeway into a fence in the right shoulder.

Both WSDOT’s maintenance worker and the driver were taken to the hospital. The WSDOT worker is expected to recover, but there is no word on the reckless driver’s condition.

WSDOT says this is an important reminder to slow down and move over when traveling through or near a work zone.

Other safety tips from WSDOT include: