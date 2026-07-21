Seattle weather: Smoky skies in the 90s

The Brief A Heat Advisory begins Tuesday as western Washington braces for some of the hottest temperatures of the year through Wednesday. Wildfire smoke will create hazy skies, with an Air Quality Alert in effect for parts of northern western Washington. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday before cooler weather arrives for the weekend.



We are turning up the heat in the coming days! Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days this week, with some spots seeing some of the warmest temperatures so far this year. The heat advisory will go into effect Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. While afternoon highs will be hot, little relief will be felt overnight, making it uncomfortable for sleeping.

Offshore flow will strengthen in the coming days, heating up our temperatures into the 90s. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

Afternoon highs will be nearing triple digits in the Cascade foothills as the offshore flow strengthens. Even the mountains will be toasty, nearing 90 degrees.

Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Smoky skies in Seattle

With wildfires burning east of the Cascades and across parts of British Columbia, the smoke will continue to filter into western Washington. The smoke will be heaviest to our north in Skagit and Whatcom counties. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for these locations through Tuesday morning.

Easterly winds will continue pushing more smoke into Western Washington, especially north and in the mountains.

Looking Ahead:

A hot and hazy start to the week. By Thursday, the remnants of a tropical system will increase moisture, bringing another chance for isolated storms. Cooler weather on the way by the weekend.

A hot and hazy start to the week with a slight chance of storms Thursday. Cooler by the weekend. Expand

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines flight declares emergency, returns to Rome

Investigators confirm deadly officer-involved shooting in SeaTac

Is wildfire smoke moving into Seattle? Here's what we know

5 Point Café community rallies behind injured Seattle bartender

4 injured, 1 arrested in Burien bus hit-and-run crash

Deadly shooting under investigation in Fairwood area near Renton, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.