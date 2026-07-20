Seattle Weather: Hot and smoky week ahead

After several new fires were sparked on Thursday as a result of lightning, skies have been smoky in Central and Eastern Washington. Much of Western Washington has stayed mainly clear thanks to the onshore winds. Unfortunately, the winds will be changing direction beginning Monday through at least Wednesday. This will increase the smoke on the west side too, leading to hazy sunshine. Expect air quality to worsen some over the next few days. Fire danger will remain high as hot and dry conditions settle in this week.

The easterly winds will begin pushing more smoke into Western Washington beginning Monday.

The strengthening ridge of high pressure will continue our warming trend. Afternoon highs will begin to top the 80s on Monday with even warmer days ahead.

We are slowly turning up the heat beginning Monday, then peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days this upcoming week with little relief expected overnight. A Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday through late Wednesday night. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s, making the evening uncomfortable for sleeping.

Offshore flow will strengthen in the coming days, heating up our temperatures into the 90s.

After the stretch of hot weather early in the week, we will slowly cool by next weekend. We are tracking another chance for storms, mainly in the mountains, on Thursday as the remnants of a tropical system in the Pacific slowly lifts northward.