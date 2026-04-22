50 days to FIFA World Cup: CID leaders question Seattle's readiness

The Brief Chinatown-International District leaders fear World Cup logistics, such as parking losses and delivery restrictions, will strain local businesses still recovering from the pandemic. Advocates report a lack of resources and clear communication for non-English-speaking owners, raising doubts about whether the neighborhood will see any real economic benefit. Concerns persist that safety issues and heavy traffic will cause locals and tourists to avoid the area, similar to the quiet turnout seen during previous major city events.



With the FIFA World Cup approaching, leaders in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District say they’re hoping the global event brings investment not added strain to a neighborhood still recovering from the pandemic.

Former Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo says local businesses want to welcome visitors but worry they may be asked to take on more than they can handle without additional support.

Concerns over safety, sanitation and turnout

Local perspective:

Woo says business owners are being asked to host events tied to the World Cup, but remain concerned about whether the necessary resources will follow.

She also raised concerns about ongoing criminal activity near 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street, including drug use and sales, and how that could impact perceptions of the neighborhood during a global event.

Last week, local leaders discussed safety plans. Dozens of agencies will work together during the matches. Ken Neafcy with the Office of Emergency Management said the city will operate under a unified command structure led by four key departments: police, fire, transportation and emergency management.

Logistics and access challenges

Big picture view:

Beyond safety, Woo says logistics remain a major concern for business owners who rely on consistent access for deliveries.

"We’re also worried about traffic and parking. Many of our businesses get supplies from vendors in the morning. We were told that we have to stock up ahead of time," said Woo.

Following a recent community meeting with local organizers, Woo says she learned that portable toilets could take up parking spaces and that some streets will be designated for rideshare drop-offs, adding to concerns about accessibility.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to SDOT for additional information.

Frustration over unanswered questions

What they're saying:

With the event drawing closer, Woo says many in the community still feel in the dark.

"I feel like 50 days out, we're still trying to figure things out," she said. "Many of our businesses have been asked to host events to put in the extra work without the resources to do so."

Woo says confusion is especially challenging for residents and business owners who do not speak English as their primary language, and that there is uncertainty about who to turn to for answers between city leaders and event organizers.

FOX 13 has reached out to local FIFA leadership for a response.

Will the crowds come?

What's next:

Even as preparations continue, Woo questioned whether the expected economic boost will materialize for the CID.

"Will our businesses actually be busy?" she questioned. "As we all know, during MLB week, locals stayed away. Also, tourists and visitors stayed away from the community and this area was just quiet."

As Seattle prepares to host the world, CID leaders say they’re still waiting for clarity and hoping the event delivers meaningful support for the community rather than added pressure.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fircrest veteran says he was scammed of $28K from 'veteran-owned' business

Sedro-Woolley family loses home, pets in fire, community steps in to help

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

Washington wolf population hits record high in 2025

Starbucks announces its corporate office expansion in Nashville, TN

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.