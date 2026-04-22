Pedestrian killed by truck in Port Orchard, WA, investigation ongoing

The Brief A 41-year-old Silverdale man was struck and killed by a truck in Port Orchard Tuesday night. A field sobriety test was conducted, and the 24-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment. The Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team is leading the investigation into the crash.



A man was struck and killed by a truck in Port Orchard Tuesday night, authorities say.

(Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash at around 11 p.m. near Bethel Road Southeast and Southeast Van Skiver Road.

Deputies say a 24-year-old driver struck and killed a pedestrian, a 41-year-old Silverdale man, while traveling southbound.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old didn’t see the pedestrian, and field sobriety tests showed no signs of impairment.

The Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team is leading the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

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